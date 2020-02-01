Huawei Mate X2 could come with an inward folding design

Huawei’s first foldable smartphone — Huawei Mate X has been made official last year and the company is also set to launch another variant of the same in the coming months, dubbed as Mate Xs.

It has been confirmed that the company will be launching the second-generation foldable smartphone — Huawei Mate X2 in the second half of this year. Now, the newly leaked patents from the company seems to suggest that the Mate X2 will be similar to Samsung Galaxy Fold in terms of design.

The Huawei Mate X2 smartphone will reportedly feature inward folding design rather than outward in the current-generation model. This makes more sense given that the foldable display is delicate and needs to be protected and handled with care.

Although it has not been clearly mention that the patent design is for the Mate X2 smartphone but it makes sense for the company to adopt it and it seems more likely to be the case.

However, at the same time, there’s a possibility that the company could be planning to launch an entirely different phone with this new design or it’s just a prototype and the company has no plans to make it commercial anytime soon.

Huawei is expected to launch its new Mate Xs foldable smartphone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. The phone will be a slightly upgraded model of the Mate X launched last year. To know more about it, we’ll have to wait for a couple of weeks.

