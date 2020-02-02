How to set timer on iPhone to automatically turn off music

Apple’s iOS comes with several hidden features and one of them is in Clock app which enables users to go to bed with audio playing on the device. What the feature does is that it will automatically stop playing after a set time. This can be used as a sleep timer for the music app.

The feature could be quite useful as you can use it to automatically stop the music playback at the set time. It can also help in several other ways, such as saving battery life as well as mobile data.

How to set timer to switch off music on iPhone

Open Control Center on your iPhone. For iPhone 8 or earlier, swipe up from the bottom of the screen. For iPhone X or later, swipe down from the top-right corner.

on your iPhone. For iPhone 8 or earlier, swipe up from the bottom of the screen. For iPhone X or later, swipe down from the top-right corner. Now, tap on Timer button

button From there, select a time until when you want to play the audio

Select When Timer Ends

In the list of options, select the option Stop Playing

Once selected, tap on Set at the top-right corner

at the top-right corner Now, tap on Start to start the timer

to start the timer That’s it

That’s all you need to do. Once you have complete this process, you can turn off the screen on your ‌iPhone‌ and go to bed. When the timer ends, it will automatically turn off the music. If you haven’t fallen asleep, you can resume the playback and follow the same process to reset the timer.