MediaTek Helio G80 SoC announced for mid-range smartphones

Chipset maker MediaTek has today announced a new chipset in its new G-series — MediaTek Helio G80. As the name indicates, it is an upgraded version compared to the Helio G70 series that was announced last month.

The newly launched Helio G80 is targeted towards mid-range devices, just below the G90-series which is aimed at premium mid-range phones.

The chipset, which is based on 12nm TSMC FinFET technology, comes with two ARM Cortex-A75 and six Cortex-A55 CPUs, making it an octa-core processor. It also packs Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics processor with speeds of up to 950 MHz.

It also features MediaTek’s HyperEngine game technology to boost the mobile gaming experience. However, the chipset lacks lacks dedicated APU, which the Helio G90 series have.

Similar to the Helio G70, it supports up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x, 48 MP single camera and multi-camera combinations, dual-ISP design and AI facial detection and the power to accelerate AI-camera applications, along with single/dual camera bokeh effect, EIS, and multi-frame noise reduction (MFNR), Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) engine and more.

Further, it can support Full HD+ display with 2520 x 1080 pixels screen resolution at 21:9 aspect ratio with 60Hz refresh rate. It is capable of 2K video playback at 30fps and full-HD video playback at 60fps, and the same goes for video encoding specs that include support for H.264 and H.265 / HEVC standards.

As for the connectivity options, this chipset comes with support for Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.0, and Dual 4G VoLTE along with GPS + GLONASS, Beidou + Galileo, and FM Radio.