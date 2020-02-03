Vivo V19 series smartphones to reportedly launch in March

After Vivo launched its V17 series of smartphones in India, the company is now reportedly set to launch its next-generation lineup — Vivo V19 series. The series, which is expected to have V19 and V19 Pro, is rumoured to be up for pre-orders later this month.

While the device will be up for pre-booking from this month itself, it is said that the launch for the same will be taking place next month, i.e. in March 2020. It is also rumoured that the launch event will be before the third week on March, before IPL 2020 that commences on 23rd March.

As for the pricing, the upcoming devices will be reportedly priced between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 and will be available for purchase through offline stores across the nation. However, report says that the Pro variant will be on sale earlier than the standard variant.

So far, nothing related to the smartphones, including its specifications and features is known at this time. However, since the phone is all set to get launched next month and will be up for pre-orders later this month, we expect to know more about the devices in the coming days.

