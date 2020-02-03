PhonePe app on iOS and Android gets support for chat feature

PhonePe, the online payments platform from Flipkart, has been working to add new features on its platform to make it stand out from others. In line with that, the company has now added a new feature that makes it easier to have a conversation with users on the platform.

With this new chat feature on the platform, users can request money or confirm the receipt of payment without having the need of any other messaging app. This also enables users to keep track of their transactions along with the conversation history.

Rahul Chari, Co-Founder and CTO, PhonePe, said in a statement: “PhonePe chat makes it really easy for our users to send money to their contacts while having a conversation. A user’s transaction history on the PhonePe app is displayed in the chat flow, making it a highly engaging experience.”

The feature, which was launched a week ago for both the Android and iOS devices, has now been rolled out to over 185 million PhonePe users, said the company.

Further, Rahul Chari said that the company plans to enhance this new PhonePe chat with addition of features like group chat which will make it easy for users to request/collect money from friends and family on the platform.

How to use Chat feature on PhonePe