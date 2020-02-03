iQOO smartphone teased to come with 5G and liquid cooling in India

After rumors about Vivo’s premium gaming smartphone brand iQOO entering the Indian market, Gagan Arora, Director of Marketing at iQOO, confirmed the company’s India operations and revealed its plans about operating in this market.

Now, the company has started teasing the features of its first smartphone that will debut in India. iQOO has also launched its dedicated website for the Indian market — iqoo.com/in.

Vivo’s iQOO sub-brand has confirmed that its first smartphone in India will have support for 5G connectivity and has also revealed liquid-cooling support. This ensure that the device will remain cool even after prolonged usage.

Earlier, the company had confirmed that the very first smartphone that iQOO will launch in India will be powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced flagship chipset — Snapdragon 865. It is said to include “best in class technology” related to battery alongside supporting 5G networks.

As for iQOO’s India operations, the brand currently has a team of 80 members who will run operations in India from Bengaluru and will be totally independent from Vivo, including for after-sales service.

Initially, the iQOO smartphone will be available through online stores but the company has revealed that it is set to eventually expand across both offline and online channels in the country. We expect to come across more details related to this in the coming days.

