Redmi India shares a video teaser hinting at new product launch

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has not launched any product in the Indian market in this year but it seems like the company is all set to do so. Redmi India has shared a new teaser video on the official Twitter handle.

While the teaser video itself doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming product, the caption for the video post reads “The genesis of power begins here.” The company is also promoting this upcoming product through the hashtag #MorePowerToRedmi.

Through comments on the same tweet, the company has confirmed that it is not a new smartphone or a computer, ruling out new Redmi phones and RedmiBook notebooks. While the product still remains a mystery, some reports indicate that the company is gearing up to launch a new fitness band called Redmi Band.

If this is true, then the upcoming Redmi Band will be the first fitness tracker coming from the Redmi brand. It is expected to come with support for payments, have a heart rate sensor, alarm function, and will also display weather information, among others.

Since the company is going with the #MorePowerToRedmi hashtag, we expect that it has something to do with Redmi powerbank or fast charging or wireless charging feature. But to know for sure, we’ll have to wait for a few more days for more information to surface online.

