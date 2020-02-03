Vivo TWS earbuds could launch in India next month: Report

Vivo Ture Wireless Stereo earphones, which were launched by the company last year in China along with the NEX 3 smartphone, are now reportedly set to go official in the Indian market pretty soon.

As per the report from 91Mobiles, the Chinese company has also started testing its first-ever truly wireless earphones in the country. The report also indicates that the launch could take place in India sooner than later.

While the launch date is not yet known, there’s a possibility that the Vivo TWS earbuds could be launched in India along with the Vivo V19 series smartphones. As per the report, the Vivo V19 series will be up for pre-orders later this month and will be launched in March, i.e. next month.

Vivo TWS earphones, which comes powered by the world’s first flagship wireless chipset Qualcomm QCC5126, feature 14.2mm drivers. It also has support for aptX and AAC high-definition audio decoding technology. Just like other such devices, this one too has support for touch controls for volume and track change.

It comes with dual-channel transmission that can achieve a minimum latency of 180ms. As for the battery life, the Vivo TWS earphones are claimed to last up to 4 hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the case.

The pricing details of the upcoming Vivo TWS earbuds in the Indian market is not yet known but in China, it comes in two colors — Black and White, for a price of 999 yuan, which is roughly ₹10,200.

