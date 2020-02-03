Realme Smart TV confirmed to go official at MWC 2020

Realme, which started off as a smartphone sub-brand of OPPO to take on the Redmi and other budget and mid-range devices brand in the Indian market, has now become independent and expanded its business to several countries.

Further, the company has also expanded its product categories and have moved on from launching just smartphones to several different kinds of products. After launching devices like power bank, TWS earbuds, the company is now set to launch its own fitness band.

U gonna hear something exciting abt TV on MWC! #realmeForEveryIndian — Francis Wang (@FrancisRealme) February 1, 2020

Now, Realme CEO Francis Wang is teasing the company’s first smart TV. If the tweets from Wang is any indication, then Realme Smart TV could be announced at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

In a response to a user’s question about Realme TV, Francis Wang said “U gonna hear something exciting abt TV on MWC!”. He also included hashtag #realmeForEveryIndian, which indicates that the Realme Smart TV will initially focus on the Indian market.

If this turns out to be true, then we expect the Smart TV from Realme to be aggressively priced to take on the likes of Xiaomi Mi TV, which is currently leading the Indian smart TV market. Currently, there’s no information available about the Realme Smart TV.

The development comes at a time when several smartphone makers have entered the Smart TV market, that too with focus on the Indian market. After Xiaomi and OnePlus, Motorola and Nokia have launched launched smart TVs in India. Apart from Realme, Honor is also expected to launch its Vision TV in India by the end of this quarter.

