Nubia to launch Red Magic 5G at Mobile World Congress 2020

ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has been working on its next-generation gaming smartphone dubbed as Red Magic 5G. Now, the company has officially announced that the device will be unveiled during the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

However, the exact launch date for the smartphone is not yet known. The poster released by the company shows the dates of MWC 2020 — Feb 24 to Feb 27, confirming that the launch will take place at the conference.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G flagship smartphone has been confirmed to come with 144Hz refresh rate display, making it the first mainstream smartphone with that high refresh-rate. The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Given that its a 5G device, we expect the phone to come packed with Snapdragon X55 modem. The device is also said to have support for 80W fast charging, which if true, will make the fastest charging solution on a smartphone till date.

While some of the key specs and features of this upcoming smartphone is known, we are yet to get full technical details for the smartphone. Since there are a couple of weeks before the official launch announcement, we expect to know more about the phone as the launch date nears.

This is an interesting development as ZTE had earlier withdrawn from the event. However, it has now confirmed its attendance at MWC stating that “ZTE will participate in MWC20 in Barcelona as planned.”