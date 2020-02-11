Samsung Galaxy M31 confirmed to launch in India on 25th February

After teasing the launch of new Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone, it has now been confirmed by the South Korean giant that the Galaxy M31 will be launched in the Indian market on 25th February. As the name indicates, the phone is a successor to the Galaxy M30 and M30s launched last year.

Along with confirming the specs, the company has also shared some of the key specifications of this new smartphone. It has been confirmed that the device will have a quad-camera setup and the primary sensor will be of 64 MP.

The teaser image shared by the company also confirmed rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone will feature sAMOLED display with a small notch which will be housing the front-facing camera sensor. It will come powered by 6000 mAh battery.

While details about the sAMOLED display is not known, it is expected to be a 6.4-inch panel with Full HD+ screen resolution. The device is expected to come powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 10nm chipset along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Reports also indicate that the 64 MP primary sensor for the back camera will be accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. Details about the front-facing camera still remains unknown.

As for the pricing, the smartphone is expected to be priced under ₹15,000 to compete against the likes of budget phones from Xiaomi and Realme. We expect to know more about the phone in the coming days as the launch date nears.

Source