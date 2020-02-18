Images of TCL slide-out foldable smartphone leaks online

While smartphone manufacturers are working on foldable smartphones, they are also experimenting with the form factor. Joining the list of such companies is TCL, which has a unique take when it comes to foldable smartphone design.

Unlike the devices already available in the market which folds into half horizontally or vertically, newly leaked images of TCL smartphone shows a foldable device that has a slide-out display panel.

Instead of folding the screen into half, the device has a display that slides out to offer a bigger screen size. While not much is known about the technology, it’s likely that the display folds or bends somewhere inside the left-side structure when not not in use.

However, apart from the leaked images of this TCL Slide-Out smartphone, nothing is known about the phone in terms of specifications and features. But looking at the images, it’s clear that the phone will have a quad-camera setup with the sensors arranged vertically.

As per the report, this TCL smartphone was set to get announced during the Mobile World Congress along with the company’s 10-series of phones. It further adds that the announced was meant as a “bonus” during the event.

Since MWC 2020 has been canceled because of coronavirus outbreak in China, there’s no new information available about the launch of this TCL slide-out smartphone. We expect the company to make new announcement for the launch event in the coming days or weeks.

