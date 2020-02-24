Vivo APEX 2020 concept smartphone is coming on 28th February

Vivo was set to launch its APEX 2020 concept smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2020 but the event has been rescheduled as MWC got cancelled this year, mainly over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Today, the company has confirmed that the Vivo APEX 2020 will be showcased in China on 28th February. A poster shared by the company also shows number “120” which could mean that the device will have 120Hz refresh rate support.

This will be third time that Vivo will be showcasing after APEX 2018 and APEX 2019 smartphones. For those who are unaware, Apex smartphone series from Vivo features experimental technology and represents a step forward in terms of innovation from the Chinese brand.

The first Vivo Apex smartphone was showcased in 2018 featuring nearly bezel-less display as well as the first device to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Last year’s phone had an advanced in-display sensor for fingerprint recognition and the device came without any buttons or holes.

Currently, we don’t know what the upcoming Vivo APEX 2020 smartphone will bring. An alleged render leak of the smartphone suggests that the device could have a curved display with no hardware buttons and no ports.

To know for sure what the Vivo Apex 2020 will bring, we’ll have to wait for the official event on 28th February on Beijing, China.

Source