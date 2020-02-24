OPPO Find X2 display information revealed ahead of its launch

OPPO was set to launch its next-generation Find series flagship smartphone named OPPO Find X2 on 22nd February in Barcelona, just before the Mobile World Congress 2020. As GSMA called off MWC 2020 because of the concerns related to coronavirus outbreak in China, launch schedule of several companies have been impacted.

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO’s Find X2 launch event got cancelled but the company said that it plans to host a separate event to launch the smartphone in the coming weeks.

According to OPPO VP Shen Yiren, the upcoming OPPO Find X2 smartphone comes with flexible waterfall OLED. However, looking at the curved display in the image, it seems that it is not the usual waterfall display as the company has retained buttons on the sides.

The development comes just a day after it was widely reported that the Find X2 will be launched officially on 6th March. It is not yet clear if the company is planning to have a physical presence for the event or the event will be held online.

OPPO Find X2 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display offering QHD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. While the phone will have a curved display, it won’t be as drastic as the waterfall display but will be more curvy than the usual design.

Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and could also come packed with the company’s own OPPO M1 processor. While the phone’s battery capacity is not yet known, the device is said to come with support for 65W fast charging technology, which is the highest that is currently offered commercially.

