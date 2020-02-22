OPPO Find X2 launch event to reportedly take place on 6th March

OPPO was set to launch its next-generation Find series flagship smartphone named OPPO Find X2 on 22nd February in Barcelona, just before the Mobile World Congress 2020 and the device was to be showcased at the mobile conference.

However, the event was eventually cancelled as GSMA, the organisation that puts together Mobile World Congress, cancelled MWC 2020 amid companies pulling out from the event, mainly because of the concerns related to coronavirus outbreak in China.

With the launch event for OPPO Find X2 getting cancelled, the Chinese company had said that it plans to host a separate event to launch the smartphone in the coming weeks. While the company has not yet made any announcements, it seems that the new launch date is 6th March.

A new launch date teaser poster for the OPPO Find X2 suggesting the date as 6th March has been spotted on Chinese social media platform Weibo. It is not yet clear if the company is planning to have a physical presence for the event or the event will be held online, similar to the one that Huawei has planned for 24th February.

Coming to the smartphone, the OPPO Find X2 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch display offering QHD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. While the phone will have a curved display, it won’t be as drastic as the waterfall display but will be more curvy than the usual design.

Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and could also come packed with the company’s own OPPO M1 processor. While the phone’s battery capacity is not yet known, the device is said to come with support for 65W fast charging technology, which is the highest that is currently offered commercially.

Coming to the camera department, we are expecting the phone to come with the new Sony IMX689 48 MP camera sensor that comes with omni-directional autofocus. It will also be accompanied by Sony IMX708 sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, and a 13 MP telephoto lens.