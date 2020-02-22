Realme Smart TV confirmed to launch in India in Q2 2020

Realme started off as a smartphone sub-brand of OPPO to take on the Redmi and other budget and mid-range devices brand in the Indian market. The brand has now become independent and has expanded its business to several countries.

The company is not just limited to smartphones and has expanded to several product categories. After launching devices like power bank, TWS earbuds, it is all set to launch fitness brand. Along with that, the company has also confirmed that Realme Smart TV is incoming.

Realme Smart TV was set to get unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2020 but since the event has been cancelled, we are not sure when it will go official. However, it could be showcased at the Realme X50 Pro 5G launch event on 24th February.

As for the Realme Smart TV in India, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India has revealed in an interview that the product will be made available in the Indian market in Q2 2020. He added that if all the regulatory approvals are received on time, it could be launched in April.

While he has not revealed much details related to this upcoming Smart TV, he has confirmed that the TV can be controlled through the company’s newly launched Realme Link app which is intended to work as a hub for all the IoT and connected devices coming from the company.

Realme’s CMO Francis Wang has also shared a new teaser which hints at Smart TV launch as the caption goes “Real Sound. Real Design. Real Clarity”. He had earlier shared an image of Madhav Sheth leaning against a container that would be opened in March, which is confirmed to be Realme TV.

