Black Shark 3 gaming smartphone scheduled to launch on 3rd March

Xiaomi-backed gaming smartphone maker Black Shark is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship device — Black Shark 3. Today, the company has confirmed that the phone will be officially launched on 3rd March.

Further, the company has also announced a strategic partnership with Tencent Games, the company which makes popular games like PUBG Mobile. This will also be the company’s first smartphone to come with support for 5G.

While the company has not yet confirmed the phone’s specifications, thanks to leaks and certification process, we know what to expect from the device.

The Black Shark 3 is said to come with a display that will offer QHD screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate with an option to switch to 90Hz and 60Hz. The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will run the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box.

The phone, which could reportedly be called Tencent Black Shark 3, is said to be powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging technology. It is said that using this tech, the phone can go from 0 percent to 100 percent in about 38 minutes.

We expect the company to share details about the smartphone’s features and specifications through social media profiles as the launch date nears.

