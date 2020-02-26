Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone’s fast charging details revealed

Lenovo has already confirmed that it is entering the gaming smartphone market and was confirmed that the phone will be under the company’s gaming-focused Legion brand. Now, a new poster for the upcoming smartphone reveals some more details.

The Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone is confirmed to come with at least 55W fast charging technology. The poster shared by the company reads “Is 55W (fast charging) really enough?”. This could mean that the phone may have faster charging tech included.

The timing of this poster suggests that the company is taking a shot at the newly launched iQOO 3 5G smartphone which comes with 55W fast charging technology. Currently, 65W is the fastest wired charging technology available commercially in a smartphone.

So far, it has been confirmed that the Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone will come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor, which will be powering most of the flagship smartphones getting launched this year.

The phone could also come with 5G connectivity but it has not been confirmed yet. Since it is a gaming phone, we expect the company to offer at least up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

As the Legion brand from Lenovo has a global presence, we expect the upcoming gaming smartphone to get launched globally and not be limited to China. However, it seems that initially the device will be available in China with global rolled happening a few weeks later.

Source 1, Source 2