Airtel launches new international roaming prepaid plans

After revamping its plans for prepaid users, Airtel has today launched new International Roaming Packs for prepaid users along with several new features. The company claims that its single pack covers 82 countries.

Here are the new plans introduced by Airtel:

Travel Basics

Plan costing ₹1,199: Data: 1 GB Calling: 100 Minutes Incoming & Outgoing Calls to India and host country SMS: Unlimited incoming SMS for 30 Days

Plan costing ₹799 Data: NA Calling: 100 Minutes Incoming & Outgoing Calls to India and host country SMS: Unlimited incoming SMS for 30 Days



Travel Unlimited [Coming Soon]

Plan costing ₹4,999 Data: 1 GB per day Incoming calls: Unlimited Outgoing calls: 500 minutes to India and host country SMS: unlimited incoming SMS for 10 Days



Airtel has also announced several new features related to the international roaming packs. Now, using the Airtel Thanks app, users will be able to track their usage in real-time. Further, once the data pack benefits are exhausted, data services would be blocked.

This will ensure that users don’t come across any unwanted charges of over-usage. The IR service can also be enabled or disabled through the Airtel Thanks app just with a single click. Also, the international roaming pack can also be pre-booked about 30 days prior to the actual date of arrival.