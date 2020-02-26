New details about Vivo APEX 2020 5G revealed ahead of its launch

Vivo is all set to launch its APEX 2020 concept smartphone in China on 28th February. Earlier, the company was going to unveil the phone at the Mobile World Congress 2020 but it had to be rescheduled after MWC got cancelled.

Announcing the launch date, the company had shared a poster which revealed that the Vivo APEX 2020 Concept Smartphone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. Now, more details about the upcoming device have surfaced online.

It has been confirmed that the phone will come with a “48MP GIMBAL CAMERA”. The company says that it has developed a mechanical structure of the gimbal directly into the camera. It believes it to be a revolutionary breakthrough and innovation in the form of mobile phone camera.

It also shows “5X-7.5X OPTICAL ZOOM” next to the lens, which hints at continuous optical zoom. Further, the company has shared an image of the phone’s display which shows that it will come with a waterfall display without any notches.

APEX smartphone series from Vivo features experimental technology and represents a step forward in terms of innovation from the Chinese brand. This will be third time that Vivo will be showcasing APEX series smartphone after APEX 2018 and APEX 2019 smartphones.

The first Vivo APEX smartphone was showcased in 2018 featuring nearly bezel-less display as well as the first device to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Last year’s phone had an advanced in-display sensor for fingerprint recognition and the device came without any buttons or holes.

To know for sure what the Vivo APEX 2020 will bring to the table, we’ll have to wait for the official event to take place on 28th February in Beijing, China.