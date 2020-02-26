Realme 6 series key features revealed; blind order begins in India from 26th February

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 6 series will be launched in India on 5th March. The launch date announcement poster shared by the company’s CEO Madhav Sheth confirms two smartphones — Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro.

Now, the phone’s landing page has revealed some key features of the upcoming Realme 6 series smartphones. It reveals that the phone has “Pro Camera” with 64 MP primary sensor in the AI Quad-Camera setup, which also includes an ultra-wide lens, a telephoto lens, and an ultra macro lens.

The company has also confirmed that the camera on the smartphone will support up to 20x zoom which we expect is a hybrid zoom. Further, the there are two renders showcased for the front-facing camera setup.

One render shows a single camera sensor for in a punch-hole cutout which we assume is for the Realme 6 while the other render has a wider punch-hole cutout that houses two camera sensors, which is likely the Realme 6 Pro.

The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with 90Hz Ultra Smooth Full HD+ display. As for the battery life, it is promising “day long entertainment” and confirms that the device will have 30W fast charging technology.

The Realme 6 and 6 Pro will be up for blind orders from 26th February till 4th March through the company’s own website. Users will have to make a deposit of ₹1,000 to pre-book the phone and make the due payment during the first sale on 15th March.

Those who pre-book the Realme 6 will get the Realme Buds 2 earphones for free as a gift and will be delivered along with the phone. Those who purchase 6 Pro during blind orders will get ₹1,000 off on Realme Buds Wireless and it will be credited in the Realme account on 16th March.