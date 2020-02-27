Google applies for license to continue doing business with Huawei

Last year, the United States put the Chinese giant Huawei on “Entity List”, effectively banning the company from doing business with US-based firms. With this, Huawei was forced to drop Google’s apps and services from its devices.

Soon after that, Huawei announced its own operating system named HarmonyOS and recently launched HMS Core 4.0, which Huawei Mobile Services, meant to replace the company’s own set of apps and services for developers, in order to build its own ecosystem — AppGallery.

Google recently clarified the situation regarding Huawei and warned users not to sideload its application of Huawei smartphones. But it seems that Google is a bit concerned seeing the efforts from Huawei to reduce its reliance on US-based companies, including Google.

In the latest development, Google has applied for a license with the US government in which the company is asking permission to resume business with Huawei. Sameer Samat, VP for Google Play and Android revealed this to DPA but there’s no information about when a decision would be made.

There’s a possibility that Google could be granted the license as there’s certainly precedence to do so. Last year, Microsoft was granted license to continue its business with Huawei for loading its Windows operating system on Huawei laptops.

Although the company has been banned from doing business with the US-based firms, Huawei has continued to grow. As per IDC, Huawei overtook Apple as the second largest smartphone maker in the third quarter of 2019 and with Google back in its kitty, the company could see a surge of sale in other regions with the addition of Google’s apps and services.

