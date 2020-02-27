Oppo

OPPO A31 with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and triple rear cameras launched in India

By Jeet

As expected, OPPO has launched its latest A-series smartphone in the Indian market — OPPO A31. The phone has been listed on the company’s official website with full specifications. The same device was launched in Indonesia earlier this month.

OPPO-A31

Coming to the specifications, the OPPO A31 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display offering 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor clocked at 2.3 GHz.

The device comes in two variants based on the memory configuration — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage, and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB onboard storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that supports expansion of storage up to 256 GB.

In terms of camera, there’s a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 12 MP primary sensor with LED flash and EIS, along with a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP camera for 4cm macro. On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, and GPS/ GLONASS/Beidou. The phone is running Android Pie out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 6.1 on top. It is powered by a 4230 mAh battery but lacks fast charging support.

The OPPO A31 smartphone comes in two color options — Fantasy White and Mystery Black. As for the pricing, the 4 GB RAM model is priced at ₹11,490 while the 6 GB RAM model costs ₹13,990.

OPPO A31 Specifications

  • Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution
  • CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor
  • GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
  • RAM: 4/6 GB RAM
  • Storage: 64/128 GB internal; expandable up to 256 GB
  • Software: ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP rear camera with LED flash, EIS + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP camera for 4cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture
  • Front Camera: 8 MP front-facing camera
  • Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
  • Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou
  • Colors: Fantasy White and Mystery Black
  • Battery: 4230 mAh battery

Pricing and Availability in India

  • 4 GB + 64 GB model: ₹11,490
  • 6 GB + 128 GB model: ₹13,990
  • Availability: TBA