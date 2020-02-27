As expected, OPPO has launched its latest A-series smartphone in the Indian market — OPPO A31. The phone has been listed on the company’s official website with full specifications. The same device was launched in Indonesia earlier this month.

Coming to the specifications, the OPPO A31 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display offering 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor clocked at 2.3 GHz.

The device comes in two variants based on the memory configuration — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage, and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB onboard storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that supports expansion of storage up to 256 GB.

In terms of camera, there’s a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 12 MP primary sensor with LED flash and EIS, along with a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP camera for 4cm macro. On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, and GPS/ GLONASS/Beidou. The phone is running Android Pie out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 6.1 on top. It is powered by a 4230 mAh battery but lacks fast charging support.

The OPPO A31 smartphone comes in two color options — Fantasy White and Mystery Black. As for the pricing, the 4 GB RAM model is priced at ₹11,490 while the 6 GB RAM model costs ₹13,990.

OPPO A31 Specifications

Pricing and Availability in India