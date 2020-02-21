OPPO A31 budget smartphone to reportedly launch in India next week
Last week, OPPO had launched the OPPO A31 smartphone in Indonesia, which is a rebranded version of the OPPO A8 smartphone that went official in China in December 2019. Now, as per the reports, the OPPO A31 smartphone will be launched in India next week.
The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display offering 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The device packs 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, along with support for expandable storage up to 256 GB using a microSD card.
In terms of camera, there’s a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 12 MP primary sensor with LED flash and EIS, along with a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP camera for 4cm macro. On the front side, it comes with an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.
Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, and GPS/ GLONASS/Beidou. The phone is running Android Pie out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 6.1 on top. It is powered by a 4230 mAh battery but lacks fast charging support.
In Indonesia, the OPPO A31 comes in Black and White color options and we expect the same for the Indian market as well. However, the phone will come in two variants in the Indian market — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage.
OPPO A31 Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution
- CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- RAM: 4 GB RAM
- Storage: 128 GB internal; expandable up to 256 GB
- Software: ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie
- Rear Camera: 12 MP rear camera with LED flash, EIS + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP camera for 4cm macro with 1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 8 MP front-facing camera
- Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou
- Colors: Black and White
- Battery: 4230 mAh battery