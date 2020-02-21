Samsung Galaxy A71 5G gets certified; launch imminent

A couple of days ago, Samsung officially launched the Galaxy A71 smartphone in the Indian market, carrying a price tag of ₹29,999. Now, it seems that the South Korean giant is all set to launch the 5G variant of the same device.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G has been certified by Wi-Fi Alliance, which hints that the launch of this smartphone isn’t far away. The certification shows that the smartphone carries model number SM-A7160 and will run Android 10 operating system out of the box.

Earlier, the same smartphone was spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench, which revealed that that the Galaxy A71 5G will come powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 980 chipset, coupled with 8 GB of RAM. As for the test, it managed to score 3,078 points in single-core and 7,346 in multi-core.

As for the recently launched Galaxy A71 4G model, it comes with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display and is powered by Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. It consists of a 64 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 5 MP depth camera, and a 5 MP macro lens on the back while the front-facing camera is of 32 MP.

The smartphone runs the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s Samsung UI 2.0 on top. As for the battery, the phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy A71 5G smartphone in the US, China, Australia, New Zealand and some European countries, but there’s no timeframe available for the launch date. To know more about it, we’ll have to wait for a few more days or weeks.

