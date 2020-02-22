OnePlus 8 series launch event likely to be held online

Business of several tech companies have been affected because of the on-going coronavirus outbreak in China. It has impacted operations at scale that even MWC 2020 got cancelled, along with several brand-specific events.

Now, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has taken to Weibo and announced that the company won’t be able to host big launch events in a conference for the next few months. He added that this just leaves one option — online events.

While he has not explicitly said that OnePlus 8 series launch event will take place online, but it seems almost certain given that the event should have taken place in the coming few weeks. Also, the only major event from OnePlus should be the flagship phone launch and the fact that CEO needed to release this message pretty much confirms it.

The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro smartphones were made official by the company in May last year but this time, the launch of OnePlus 8 series devices is expected to take place earlier, reportedly in late March of early April. This is apparently to keep wider gap between OP8 and OnePlus 8T series phones.

This time, the company is expected to launch three smartphones in the OnePlus 8 series — the standard OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. The company is also expected to have a new color option in the form of Green. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for a few more weeks.

