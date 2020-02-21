Xiaomi to launch new earphones in India on 25th February

Xiaomi recently launched a couple of products in the Indian market and it seems that the company still have another product up its sleeves. The company has today shared a teaser video confirming the launch of a new earphones in India on 25th February.

Perfectly balanced sound with twice the drive.#HDAudio unveiling on 25th February. pic.twitter.com/bXDvofZLS9 — Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) February 21, 2020

The 10-second video teaser shows a braided-cable for the earphones and a tagline says “electrifying sound experience.” Along with the braided-cable, the headphones are also teased to come with dual dynamic drivers.

However, Xiaomi hasn’t revealed which product it plans to launch in the Indian market on 25th Feb. Currently, the company’s lineup of audio products in the Indian market include Mi Earphones, Mi Earphones Basic, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones Basic, and Mi Super Bass Wireless Headphones.

While nothing much has been revealed about this upcoming earphones from Xiaomi, it seems that the new audio product from the company could take on the Realme Buds 2 that features 11.2mm bass boost driver, dual-tangle free cable, and more.

In the past few days, Xiaomi India has launched two new products in the country — Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker and Mi Electric Toothbrush T300, costing ₹1,399 and ₹1,299 respectively.