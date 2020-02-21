Reliance Jio launches ₹2,121 plan offering 1.5 GB daily data for 336 days

Reliance Jio is known for coming up with offers at regular intervals for its prepaid users and today the company did the same with the introduction of ₹2,121 prepaid plan.

The newly announced ₹2,121 prepaid plan from Jio comes with 1.5 GB of daily data and unlimited Jio to Jio and landline voice calling, for a validity of 336 days.

The plan is similar to the Jio 2020 Happy New Year Offer launched by the company for ₹2,020. It seems that the only difference is that the new plan comes with 336 days of validity period while the last year’s plan offered 365 days validity.

Along with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, the company is also offering 12,000 minutes of free calling to non-Jio numbers. The pack also includes 100 free daily SMS as well as complimentary subscription to Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, and JioNews.

Reliance Jio ₹2,121 Prepaid Plan Details

Cost: ₹2,21

₹2,21 Validity: 336 days

336 days Jio to Jio Calling: Unlimited

Unlimited Jio to non-Jio Calling: 12,000 free minutes

12,000 free minutes SMS: 100 free daily

100 free daily Data: 1.5 GB daily

1.5 GB daily Others: Access to Jio apps

Meanwhile, the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has now became the top telecom operator in India by both subscriber base as well as revenue market share. This is based on the data released for November 2019 by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).