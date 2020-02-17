Xiaomi launches Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker in India for ₹1,399

After teasing the launch of a new portal speaker in the Indian market, Chinese brand Xiaomi has today officially released Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker in India. The company says that the speaker has been exclusively made for India.

Although the shape of the speaker is different, it looks a bit similar to the Google Home Mini with the plastic bottom and grey fabric-based top. It offers 5W output which the company claims has clear, rich and punchy bass.

It has diaphragm with Canadian longer fiber film with a perfect damping system that restrains the vibration. The setting should make the sound more natural. For enhancing the low-frequency sound effect, it has built-in passive radiator. The speaker, which is rated IPX5 for water resistance, comes with support for Bluetooth 5.0 and one-key function that makes it easier to answer and end a call.

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker also comes with support for voice assistant on both Android as well as iOS and has a touch button to enable the same. If you want to use the device without Bluetooth connectivity, you can also do that thanks to the AUX port.

This new portal speaker from Xiaomi is powered by a 2000 mAh battery which the company claims can provide battery lie of up to 20 hours. The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker comes in Black color and is now available for purchase through Mi.com for ₹1,399.