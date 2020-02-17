Samsung Galaxy M31 could start at ₹15,999 in India
After teasing the launch of new Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone, the company has confirmed that the phone will go official in the Indian market on 25th February.
Now, a new report has surfaced online revealing the upcoming smartphone’s pricing information. The device will reportedly start at ₹15,999 for the base model. The phone is also said to come in two memory variants in India — 6 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB.
Samsung has already revealed some of the key specifications of this new smartphone. It has been confirmed that the device will have a quad-camera setup and the primary sensor will be of 64 MP. It has also revealed rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The phone will feature sAMOLED display with a small notch which will be housing the front-facing camera sensor. It will come powered by 6000 mAh battery. While details about the sAMOLED display is not known, it is expected to be a 6.4-inch panel with Full HD+ screen resolution.
The device is expected to come powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 10nm chipset along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Reports also indicate that the 64 MP primary sensor for the back camera will be accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor.
Details about the front-facing camera still remains unknown. However, we expect to get more details about the phone in the coming days.