Vivo V19 smartphone is all set to go official on 10th March

Vivo is all set to launch its next-generation V-series smartphone next month. The Chinese company has today confirmed that the Vivo V19 will be launched in Indonesia on 10th March.

While the India launch date for the Vivo V19 is not yet confirmed, it is expected to go official in the Indian market in the month of March, before the IPL 2020 kicks-off.

The cover image of Vivo Indonesia’s Twitter account reveals that the upcoming smartphone will come with an edge-to-edge display which will have a punch-hole cutout in the top-right corner for housing the front-facing camera sensor.

On the back side, the device will feature a quad-camera setup where the sensors will be housed in a rectangular module. It has also been confirmed that the phone will have 48 MP primary sensor in the quad-camera setup while the front snapper will be of 32 MP.

According to the leaks, the upcoming Vivo V19 could come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor, coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone is expected to run the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own FunTouch OS on top.

In the quad-camera setup, the 48 MP sensor could be accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone will reportedly be powered by a 4500 mAh battery with the company’s own dual-engine fast charging technology.

