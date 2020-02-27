Ahead of the launch of Huawei P40 flagship smartphones next month, the Chinese giant has launched the Huawei P40 Lite smartphone. The smartphone seems to be a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 6 SE in China and Huawei Nova 7i in Malaysia.

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by the company’s own Kirin 810 SoC along with Mali G52 MP6 graphics processor.

The device comes packed with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone comes with support for Huawei NM card for further expanding the storage capacity up to 256 GB.

As for the cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone runs Android 10 operating system out of the box with EMUI 10 UI and HMS. It is powered by a 4200 mAh battery with 40W fast charging technology.

The Huawei P40 Lite comes in Black, Pink and Green color options and is priced at 299 Euros (approx. ₹23,390). The device will go on sale starting from next month in Spain and select countries in Europe with pre-orders starting from March 2nd.

Huawei P40 Lite Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display, DCI-P3 wide color gamut

6.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display, DCI-P3 wide color gamut CPU: Huawei Kirin 810 7nm processor

Huawei Kirin 810 7nm processor GPU: ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU

ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM

6 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB storage, expandable memory up to 256 GB with Huawei NM memory card

128 GB storage, expandable memory up to 256 GB with Huawei NM memory card Software: Android 10-based EMUI 10.0.1 with HMS

Android 10-based EMUI 10.0.1 with HMS Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP camera for macro + 2 MP for depth sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture

48 MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP camera for macro + 2 MP for depth sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture Others: Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor

Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, and USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, and USB Type-C port Colors: Black, Pink, and Green

Black, Pink, and Green Battery: 4200 mAh with 40W HUAWEI Super fast charging

Pricing and Availability