Huawei Mate Xs foldable smartphone goes official with improved design and better specs

After confirming the Huawei Mate Xs foldable smartphone with improved design and specs a few months ago, the Chinese brand has now officially lunched the Huawei Mate Xs smartphone.

The new smartphone model, which is an upgraded variant of the last year’s Mate X, comes with an upgraded hinge structure and features a Falcon Wing design along with a button which unfolds the smartphone instantly.

Coming to the specifications, the smartphone features an 8-inch main display with 2480 x 2200 pixels screen resolution. It has a 6.6-inch front display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio and a 6.38-inch rear panel with 25:9 aspect ratio which can be used as a viewfinder for selfies.

Under the hood, the device comes powered by the company’s own flagship HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC with support for 5G connectivity. It is packed with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It also has a flexible bionic graphite cooling system offers, for smooth and balanced heat dissipation.

As for the camera department, the phone has a quad-camera setup of the back that consists of a 40 MP (f/1.8) SuperSensing primary wide sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 3D Time of Flight sensor.

The same camera configuration is used for taking selfies by folding the smartphone. The device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

The Huawei Mate Xs runs the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box along with the custom EMUI 10 UI on top. Replacing Google apps and services, Huawei has added Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) with the phone. The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

The smartphone is priced at EUR 2,499 (approximately ₹1,94,800) for the 8 GB + 512 GB model and will be up for purchase from next month.

Huawei Mate Xs Specifications

CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 990 octa-core processor

HiSilicon Kirin 990 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Internal Storage: 512 GB

512 GB Operating System: Android 10 with EMUI 10 and HMS

Android 10 with EMUI 10 and HMS Display: 6.6-inch front screen (2480 x 1148 pixels) with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a 6.38-inch rear 25:9 display (2480 x 892 pixels), and an 8-inch 8:7.1 display (2480 x 2200 pixels)

6.6-inch front screen (2480 x 1148 pixels) with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a 6.38-inch rear 25:9 display (2480 x 892 pixels), and an 8-inch 8:7.1 display (2480 x 2200 pixels) Camera: Quad Camera setup that doubles up as front-facing snapper also — 40 MP SuperSensing primary wide sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 3D Time of Flight sensor

Quad Camera setup that doubles up as front-facing snapper also — 40 MP SuperSensing primary wide sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 3D Time of Flight sensor Other: 5G connectivity, Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner

5G connectivity, Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 4500 mAh with 55W Huawei SuperCharge support

Pricing and Availability