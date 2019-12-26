Oppo

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G smartphone powered by SD765G SoC goes official in China

By Jeet

After teasing it for several weeks, Oppo has today finally launched the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G smartphone in its home market China. Along with that, the company has also announced its Oppo Enco Free TWS earbuds in the market.

OPPO-Reno-3-Pro-5G

With the launch of this new Oppo Reno3 series smartphones, the company has significantly shortened the product life cycle of the lineup. While the third-generation phones in the series launched today, the first-generation Reno devices were launched just 10 months ago.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch OLED 90Hz display with Full-HD+ resolution and also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. The screen also has a punch-hole for selfie camera at the top left corner. The HDR10+ display offers 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G gaming-focused chipset with 5G modem. The smartphone comes packed with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. As for the camera department, the phone features a quad-camera setup.

It consists of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, accompanied by a 13 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2 MP monochrome sensor. On the front side, the device features a 32 MP shooter for taking selfies and video calling.

Oppo-Reno-3-Pro-Camera

As for the software, the smartphone runs Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box and comes with the company’s own ColorOS 7. The company also confirmed that the phone is just 7.7mm thick and weighs 171 grams.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphone is powered by a 4,025 mAh battery which should be enough to last through a day. It also comes with support for VOOC 4.0 30W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Specifications

  • Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio 90Hz AMOLED display with 97 percent NTSC color gamut, 500nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform
  • GPU: Adreno 620 GPU
  • RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • Storage: 128/256 GB internal storage
  • OS: Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash + 8 MP 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture + 13 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 5x Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X digital zoom + 2 MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture
  • Front Camera: 32 MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
  • Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, dual speakers
  • Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA dual-mode, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C
  • Colors: Black, White, Aura Blue, and Blue
  • Battery: 4020 mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging

Pricing and Availability

  • Price of 8 GB + 128 GB: 3,999 yuan (~ ₹40,700)
  • Price of 12 GB + 256 GB: 4,499 yuan (~ ₹45,800)
  • Availability: Base variant goes on sale from December 31 whereas the higher-end variant will become available on January 10