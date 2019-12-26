Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G smartphone powered by SD765G SoC goes official in China

After teasing it for several weeks, Oppo has today finally launched the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G smartphone in its home market China. Along with that, the company has also announced its Oppo Enco Free TWS earbuds in the market.

With the launch of this new Oppo Reno3 series smartphones, the company has significantly shortened the product life cycle of the lineup. While the third-generation phones in the series launched today, the first-generation Reno devices were launched just 10 months ago.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch OLED 90Hz display with Full-HD+ resolution and also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. The screen also has a punch-hole for selfie camera at the top left corner. The HDR10+ display offers 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G gaming-focused chipset with 5G modem. The smartphone comes packed with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. As for the camera department, the phone features a quad-camera setup.

It consists of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, accompanied by a 13 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2 MP monochrome sensor. On the front side, the device features a 32 MP shooter for taking selfies and video calling.

As for the software, the smartphone runs Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box and comes with the company’s own ColorOS 7. The company also confirmed that the phone is just 7.7mm thick and weighs 171 grams.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphone is powered by a 4,025 mAh battery which should be enough to last through a day. It also comes with support for VOOC 4.0 30W fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio 90Hz AMOLED display with 97 percent NTSC color gamut, 500nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 620 GPU

8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128/256 GB internal storage

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.0 Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash + 8 MP 116-degree Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.2 aperture + 13 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture for 5x Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X digital zoom + 2 MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture

32 MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, dual speakers

5G SA/NSA dual-mode, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C Colors: Black, White, Aura Blue, and Blue

