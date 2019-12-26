Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps available right now. Millions of people use it every day for chats, video calls, group messages and a lot of other stuff. While a lot of friendships get stronger over the WhatsApp chats there are few which break too. People get blocked and the communication stops. However, there is a way to chat with the other person and in this guide we are going to discuss that. It is to be noted that doing this won’t get you unblocked but you’ll be able to contact the other person. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Here’s how to chat on WhatsApp after getting blocked

WhatsApp groups can help you to chat with a person who has blocked you. To get started with this process you’ll need a mutual friend who can leave the group once the process is done. If you don’t have a mutual friend you can also use a virtual phone number or a secondary number. To chat using WhatsApp groups all you have to do is:

1) Open WhatsApp and tap on the three dots in the top right corner.

2) Tap on New Group and add your mutual friend / secondary number in that group.

3) Make him the Admin and ask him to add the person who blocked you.

4) Once he has added the person who blocked you, you can ask him to leave.

That's all. If you follow this process you'll be able to chat with the person who blocked you.