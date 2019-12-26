Huawei Mate X2 foldable smartphone to get launched in Q3 2020

Chinese tech giant Huawei has launched its first foldable smartphone, Huawei Mate X, which is now available for purchase in few regions. Now, as per the reports, the company is all set to launch another foldable smartphone next year.

As per the reports, the company will be launching the second-generation foldable smartphone named Huawei Mate X2 in the third quarter of 2020, i.e. Q3 2020. The device is expected to go official during IFA in Berlin.

Do note that this smartphone is different from the Huawei Mate Xs foldable smartphone which has already been confirmed by the company. The phone is an upgraded version of the Huawei Mate X and is expected to get launched during MWC 2020 in February.

As per the leaks, the Huawei Mate X2 smartphone will come powered by the company’s own upcoming Kirin 1000 processor. It is said that the smartphone will be adopting a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The phone will have full-sized phone screen and maybe smaller notification or selfie screen on the other side.

The Huawei Mate X features three screens — a 6.6-inch front screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2,480 x 1148 pixel screen resolution, a 6.38-inch rear display with a 25:9 aspect ratio and 2,480 x 892 pixel screen resolution, and an 8-inch tablet “FullView” screen with 8:7.1 aspect ratio and 2,480 x 2,200 pixel resolution that works when the device is fully unfolded.

Under the hood, the Huawei Mate X is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 flagship chipset along with Balong 5000 multi-mode 5G modem and packs 8 GB RAM with 512 GB internal storage. The Balong 5000 comes with a quad 5G antenna design to enable downlink speeds of up to 4.6 gigabits per second, which is “Sub-6G” level and approximately 10 times as fast as 4G.