Huawei FreeBuds 3 to reportedly launch in India this month

Last year, in September, during IFA 2019 in Berlin, Chinese giant Huawei had introduced FreeBuds 3, the company’s latest true wireless earbuds. Now, as per the latest report, the same true wireless earbuds are set to launch in India later this month.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3 are powered by the company’s Kirin A1 chipset and touted to be the world’s first certified BT/BLE dual-mode Bluetooth 5.1 SoC with patented BT-UHD transmission protocol for 6.5Mbps transmission speed.

It comes with Huawei Isochronous Dual Channel transmission technology for low latency and low power consumption and 356 MHz audio processor for stable, fast Bluetooth connection. The chipset is also claimed to eliminate the background noise during calls and enhance the voice simultaneously.

It features Dolphin Bionic Design that fits in your ears for a more comfortable and stable wearing, and the Open-fit design is ergonomically engineered for maximum comfort. The earbuds also have built-in bone voice sensor that can better pick up your voice through bone vibrations.

If you are using a smartphone running EMUI 10 custom UI, you can also make use of pop-up and pair feature. The earbuds feature intuitive touch-based controls and can automatically pause playback when taken off, and resume the same once put back in.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3 comes with symmetrically round charging case that has support for USB Type-C charging and Qi wireless charging. It comes in two color options — Carbon Black and Ceramic White but it remains to be seen if both the options are made available in India, and at what price.

Source