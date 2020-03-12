After teasing it for a few days, Xiaomi has today officially launched its latest Redmi Note 9 series smartphone in the Indian market. The company has launched Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which comes with the biggest screen seen on a Xiaomi smartphone.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ DotDisplay with 20:9 “Cinematic Screen” aspect ratio. The front panel as well as the back panel of the phone is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Under the hood, the device comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. The phone is packed with up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128 GBUFS 2.1 internal storage.

It also has a microSD card slot that allows users to further expand the storage capacity up to 256 GB. The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added protection, which is embedded into the power button. It also comes with support for NavIC, India’s own navigation system.

As for the cameras, the device features a quad-camera setup on the back. It consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front side, the device comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone runs Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 custom interface, and the device is powered by a 5020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The company has also launched Redmi Note 9 Pro which comes with almost the same set of specifications. The only difference is the memory configuration, and camera setup. It features a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, it comes with a 16 MP snapper housed inside the notch.

It comes in three color options — Aurora Blue, White, and Interstellar Black. The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in two variants — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, costing ₹12,999 and ₹15,999 respectively.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three memory variants. The base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage costs ₹14,999 while the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model costs ₹16,999. The top-end model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at ₹18,999.

While the Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale from 17th March, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available from 25th March. Both the phones will be available from Amazon.in, Mi.com and Mi Home stores and soon through offline retailers in India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max / Redmi Note 9 Pro Specs

Display: 6.67-inch 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.67-inch 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 618 GPU

Adreno 618 GPU RAM: Up to 8 GB LPPDDR4x

Up to 8 GB LPPDDR4x Storage: Up to 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 256 GB

Up to 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 256 GB Software: Android 10 with MIUI 11

Android 10 with MIUI 11 Rear Camera: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max – 64 MP Samsung GW1 sensor + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens + 5 MP 2cm macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor

Redmi Note 9 Pro – 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide angle lens + 5 MP 2cm macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor

32 MP (Pro Max); 16 MP (Pro) Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, Splash-proof (P2i coating)

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, Splash-proof (P2i coating) Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NavIC, and USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NavIC, and USB Type-C port Colors: White, Aurora Blue, and Interstellar Black

White, Aurora Blue, and Interstellar Black Battery: 5020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India