OnePlus 8 series smartphones confirmed to come with 5G support

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 series. The company rose to fame with its high-end devices and affordable pricing but it seems that that will no longer be the case.

OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones will be 5G enabled. He said that “going forward, we’re all in on 5G.” With 5G being a standard feature of the upcoming flagships, the pricing are set to rise.

Pete Lau further adds that “I want to restate our commitment to 5G and our long term investment. We’ve been investing in 5G for several years and we see this as the direction going forward and one we’re very much committed to.”

However, the upcoming flagship from the company won’t be its first 5G device. OnePlus already has launched two 5G devices in the market — the OnePlus 7 Pro as its first 5G smartphone and the other one is OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

The upcoming OnePlus 8 series is expected to have three models — OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8 Lite. While the company has not yet confirmed the launch date, the devices are expected to go official at a launch event next month, i.e. in April 2020.

As for the pricing, Lau also confirms that the prices will rise because of 5G support. He says “the new technology does add costs so costs have risen in comparison to 4G products.” However, the standard OnePlus 8 could still have an affordable price tag compared to the high-end Pro variant.

