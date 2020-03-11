Google Pixel 4a hands-on video leak confirms SD730 SoC and 6 GB RAM

Google is expected to launch its upcoming Pixel 4a smartphone in the coming months and now a late-stage prototype of the smartphone has appeared in a leaked hands-on video. It gives better look at the phone’s design, revealing matte finish back casing and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The display is expected to be a 5.81-inch panel with support for Full HD+ screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, offering 443 PPI pixel density. It seems that the phone has a significant bezel around the display, which offers 60Hz refresh rate.

It confirms that the device will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset along with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Running on Android 10 operating system, the device will come with 3080 mAh battery.

The video shows the camera app in action for a moment, which comes with support for 4K video recording. However, more details about this is not yet known and it also remains to be seen if the camera setup is same as the Google Pixel 4.

The smartphone appears to have dual SIM support as well as headphone jack. We expect to get more information about the device in the coming weeks. Initially, the phone was expected to get launched at Google I/O 2020 in May but since the event has been cancelled, the company could hold a separate event for launching its hardware products.