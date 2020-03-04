Google I/O 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

After MWC 2020 got cancelled, Facebook also cancelled its F8 developer conference last week and now Google has officially cancelled its I/O 2020 developer conference which was scheduled to take place in May this year.

The Google I/O 2020 was originally scheduled to run from May 12 to 14, but because of concerns around the coronavirus, the company has now cancelled it. In a statement, the company said: “Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre. Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with and continue to build our developer community.”

So far, the company has not announced any plans to go ahead with its keynotes and sessions through live streaming but the statement from the company seems to leave that option open.

Google has also said that those who purchased the tickets to the event will receive a full refund on or before March 13, 2020. It also added that those who were selected to attend the event will not need to enter next year’s lottery. Instead, they will be automatically granted the option of purchasing ticket for the Google I/O 2021.

The company was expected to launch its Google Pixel 4a series smartphones at the I/O 2020. Since the event stands cancelled, we expect the company to hold a smaller event for the launch of this upcoming smartphones or hold a remote conference. To know for sure, we’ll just have to wait and watch.