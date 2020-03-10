More information about Nokia 5.3 with quad-camera setup surface online

As per the latest information, the Nokia 5.3 seems to be the new name for the Nokia 5.2 which was previously leaked online. As the launch gets near, more information related to this upcoming device has surfaced online.

It was earlier revealed that the mid-range smartphone will come with quad camera setup on the back. Now it is being said that the primary sensor will be of 16 MP, accompanied by a 5 MP sensor and two 8 MP snappers.

The leaked image of the phone shows that the sensors are arranged on a round camera module, similar to the Nokia 7.2. However, there’s an LED flash in the centre of the circular module. The smartphone is expected to come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660/665 SoC.

It is also expected to come with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage. In the battery department, reports indicate that the device will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery but there’s currently no information about fast charging support.

The smartphone could feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch on top for housing an 8 MP front-facing snapper. As for the launch, the Nokia 5.3 smartphone is expected to get announced at a a launch event on 19th March.

