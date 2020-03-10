Redmi Note 9 Pro Max could get launched in India on 12th March

Xioami will be taking the wraps off its upcoming Redmi Note 9 series smartphones in India on 12th March through an online-only event. While people are expecting Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro, it seems that there’s another variant as well.

As per the teasers shared by the company’s executives, the company could also launch Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone on 12th March, which will be the top-of-the-line offering with high-end specs. While not much is known about this variant, it could feature a quad-camera setup on the back and come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal suggests that the company could use the #RedmiNote9ProMax hashtag to promote the upcoming device. On the other hand, Mukul Sharma has also suggested that a Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is in the pipeline and adds that the phone will launch alongside the Pro variant.

Another report from 91Mobile claims that the company may not launch the Redmi Note 9 smartphone on 12th March and adds that it might get launched at a later date in India.

However, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India MD has teased that the March 12 event could witness three smartphone launches, which might be the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event which is in a couple of days.