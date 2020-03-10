Vivo had launched the NEX 3 smartphone in September last year and today, the Chinese company has launched the latest smartphone in the lineup, dubbed as Vivo NEX 3S 5G.

The smartphone comes with a 6.89-inch waterfall display where the left and right edges are curved close to 90 degrees, with a 99.6 percent ultra-high screen ratio. Under the hood, the device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

It also has Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G connectivity and comes with liquid cooling to ensure that the device doesn’t heat up after prolonged and heavy usage. The device packs up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the phone features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 13 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom.

On the front side, it features a 16 MP pop-up snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for added protection. The phone runs on Android 10 with FunTouch OS on top and is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 44W ultra-fast charging support.

The Vivo NEX 3S 5G comes in Black, Blue and Red colors. As for the pricing, the base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs 4998 yuan (~$719) while the top-end model with 12 GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at 5298 yuan (~$762). It will go on sale in China from March 14th.

Vivo NEX 3S 5G Specifications

Display: 6.89-inch Full HD+ 18.8:9 E3 AMOLED display with 1080 × 2256 pixels resolution, 100% P3 wide color gamut, HDR10, 800 nit brightness

6.89-inch Full HD+ 18.8:9 E3 AMOLED display with 1080 × 2256 pixels resolution, 100% P3 wide color gamut, HDR10, 800 nit brightness CPU: 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform

2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

Adreno 650 GPU RAM: 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM

8 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 256/512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

256/512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage Software: Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10

Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10 Rear Camera: 64 MP rear camera with 1/1.72″, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 13 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 13 MP telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom with f/2.46 aperture

64 MP rear camera with 1/1.72″, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 13 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 13 MP telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom with f/2.46 aperture Front Camera: 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.09 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.09 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, AK4377A Hi-Fi DAC

In-display fingerprint sensor, AK4377A Hi-Fi DAC Connectivity Options: 5G NSA/SA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz + 5.8GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC

5G NSA/SA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz + 5.8GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC Colors: Black, Blue, and Red

Black, Blue, and Red Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 44W ultra-fast charging

Pricing and Availability