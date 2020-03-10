Vivo NEX 3S 5G powered by SD865 SoC and 12 GB RAM announced
Vivo had launched the NEX 3 smartphone in September last year and today, the Chinese company has launched the latest smartphone in the lineup, dubbed as Vivo NEX 3S 5G.
The smartphone comes with a 6.89-inch waterfall display where the left and right edges are curved close to 90 degrees, with a 99.6 percent ultra-high screen ratio. Under the hood, the device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.
It also has Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G connectivity and comes with liquid cooling to ensure that the device doesn’t heat up after prolonged and heavy usage. The device packs up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.
Coming to the camera department, the phone features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 13 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom.
On the front side, it features a 16 MP pop-up snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for added protection. The phone runs on Android 10 with FunTouch OS on top and is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 44W ultra-fast charging support.
The Vivo NEX 3S 5G comes in Black, Blue and Red colors. As for the pricing, the base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs 4998 yuan (~$719) while the top-end model with 12 GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at 5298 yuan (~$762). It will go on sale in China from March 14th.
Vivo NEX 3S 5G Specifications
- Display: 6.89-inch Full HD+ 18.8:9 E3 AMOLED display with 1080 × 2256 pixels resolution, 100% P3 wide color gamut, HDR10, 800 nit brightness
- CPU: 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform
- GPU: Adreno 650 GPU
- RAM: 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM
- Storage: 256/512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage
- Software: Android 10 with FunTouch OS 10
- Rear Camera: 64 MP rear camera with 1/1.72″, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 13 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 13 MP telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom with f/2.46 aperture
- Front Camera: 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.09 aperture
- Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, AK4377A Hi-Fi DAC
- Connectivity Options: 5G NSA/SA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz + 5.8GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, and NFC
- Colors: Black, Blue, and Red
- Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 44W ultra-fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: 4998 yuan (~$719)
- 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage: 5298 yuan (~$762)
- Availability: In China from 14th March