Huawei P40 series all set to go official on 26th March

Huawei had earlier scheduled a launch event in Paris on 26th March to launch its upcoming camera-centric flagship lineup — Huawei P40 series. However, the company has today confirmed that the event will take place on the same date, but will be held online.

The Chinese giant has also shared a teaser video which showcases a bumped camera housing on the back panel. While the teaser doesn’t reveal anything about the phone, the device is rumored to come with a new PRISM periscope camera setup that is touted to offer up to 10X optical zoom.

As per the leaks and rumors, the Huawei P40 Pro will feature a 52 MP Sony IMX700 1/1.28″ 1.22μm pixels sensor with (Hexadeca Bayer) RYYB for 13 MP output, a 40 MP 1/1.5″ Sony IMX650 RGGB ultra wide cine camera, and a telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom.

It is also said to have dual prism periscope camera with 2P1G lenses for 10x optical zoom, along with ToF sensor and color temperature sensor. Further, the device is rumored to have 6.5-inch OLED curved screen and is powered by Kirin 990 5G SoC.

The smartphone is said to be running the latest Android 10 OS based on EMUI 10 with HMS 4.0. It is said to pack 4200 mAh battery with support for 50W HUAWEI SuperCharge, while the P40 is said to come powered by a 3800 mAh battery.