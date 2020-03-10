Redmi’s LCD in-display fingerprint scanner all set for mass production

Fingerprint scanner technology has improved vastly in the past few years and nowadays, smartphone manufacturers are offering in-display fingerprint scanner. However, the technology is limited to OLED screens as of now as it needs channel to transmit optical or ultrasonic signals.

While many companies are working on a technology to offer in-display fingerprint scanner with the LCD screens, Redmi seems to have managed to complete Research & Development on the same.

The company’s General Manager, Lu Weibing has announced that Redmi has successfully implemented LCD in-display fingerprint scanning with a new method. He also added that the technology is now ready for mass production.

With this new technology, it simply records the characteristics of the fingerprint and feeds it back to the sensor below the screen. Then, it determines whether the fingerprint on the screen coincides with the fingerprint that has been registered.

Redmi is using infrared high-transmittance material that improves the transmittance of infrared light. It is located at the bottom of the screen and emits infrared light. After the fingerprint is reflected, it enters the screen and shines on the fingerprint sensor to complete the fingerprint verification.

Along with making the announcement, the company also demonstrated the technology on a Redmi Note 8 Pro prototype in the the screen was replaced with an LCD panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

