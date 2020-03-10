Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro appears on FCC with key specifications

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 9 series smartphone at an online launch event in India on 12th March. Now, ahead of the launch, the Redmi Note 9 Pro with model number M2003J6A1G has been spotted on US FCC website, which reveals some of the key specifications of the device.

The listing reveals that the device will be powered by a 4,920 mA battery and runs the latest MIUI 11 based on Android 10 OS. This is in line with the previous leak of Geekbench which also revealed Android 10 operating system.

The FCC listing also reveals support for Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and the phone will come with maximum charging speed of 30W. While not much has been officially known about the smartphone, it is revealed that the device will come with a quad-camera setup on the back.

Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India has teased the pricing of the upcoming smartphone with four ‘9’. This indicates that the device will have a starting price of ₹9,999 for the base model of the Redmi Note 9.

As per the leaks, the device will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC and will be paired with 6 GB of RAM. However, we are expecting a few other variants of the smartphone based on the memory configuration.

