Google removes all AnTuTu Benchmark apps from the Play Store

AnTuTu Benchmark has been a popular application for benchmarking smartphones. There are three different AnTuTu apps, which have been downloaded millions of times. However, Google has now removed all three apps from the Play Store.

Google has removed three applications from the Play Store, which includes AnTuTu 3DBench, AnTuTu Benchmark, and AITUTU Benchmark. While the exact date for this is not yet known, it is reported that the apps were removed towards the end of last month.

As for the reason, while Google has not provided a clear reason for this, it appears that this has happened due to a relationship with Cheetah Mobile. For those who are unaware, Google recently removed all of Cheetah Mobile’s apps from the Play Store because of repeated policy violations.

The developer of Antutu Benchmark has said that Cheetah Mobile does not own or control Antutu and the company just owns some shares. Antutu’s CEO Zhao Chen said that the company purchased legal services from Cheetah Mobile, using a privacy policy link that traced back to the company.

While it is not yet known if the app will be reinstated to the Google Play Store but AnTuTu is working to change its legal supplier to solve this issue.

The company replaced the Play Store links to the apps on its website to direct APK files. Alternatively, users are also opt for other similar apps such as 3DMark and Geekbench 5.