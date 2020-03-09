OPPO Smart TV lineup to get launched in second half of this year

After becoming one of the leading smartphone makers in the world, China-based OPPO is now expanding its lineup of products beyond smartphones. It recently launched its first bluetooth headphones, Enco Free TWS earbuds, and most recently OPPO Watch.

Now, the company has set its eyes on something bigger. One of the company’s executive has confirmed that OPPO will soon launch its Smart TV lineup. While the launch date is not yet known, he has said that the company’s Smart TVs will be launched in the second half of this year.

With this, OPPO seems to be following the footsteps of Xioami. It remains to be seen which regions will first get the Smart TV from OPPO. It wouldn’t be surprising if India is the first market or among the first to get these new products from the company.

Many smartphone brands which entered the Smart TV market, including OnePlus, Motorola, and Nokia, started their operations in this category by launching their products in India first and are still limited to the Indian market only.

Apart from these three brands, other smartphone companies which already have launched their Smart TVs include Xiaomi, Huawei and Honor. OPPO-backed Realme is also all set to launch its own Smart TV lineup and more information about the same is expected in the coming days.

Source