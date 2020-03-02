OPPO Enco Free TWS Earbuds launched in India for ₹7,990

Along with its Reno 3 Pro smartphone in the Indian market, OPPO has today also launched its first ture wireless earbuds — OPPO Enco Free. They were first launched in China in December last year.

The company has claimed that the Enco Free are the world’s first true wireless headset that uses ultra dynamic speakers with dual magnetic circuit design used in high-end audio devices. It is also claimed to be the industry’s first to use aluminum-magnesium-titanium composite diaphragm, for clear treble.

The OPPO Enco Free uses 13.4mm drivers which promises to offer dynamic bass. They have low-latency as low as 120ms and comes with dual microphones with beaming forming tech and AI for better call quality with AI noise reduction.

It also comes with support for touch controls for volume and music control. Users can slide a finger on the left earbud to adjust the volume while the right earbud is for switching between tracks. It also features wear detection, so it pauses and resumes playback when the user takes it out or puts it back in the ear and it automatically connects with the phone when you open the case.

The earbuds comes with Bluetooth 5.0 support for connectivity and is also IPX4 rated for protection against sweat and splashes. The company is promising up to 25 hours of battery life with the case and 5 hours standalone and has USB Type-C for charging.

In India, the OPPO Enco Free comes in two color options — Black and White for a price of ₹7,990 and will be available for purchase from Amazon.in and offline stores from 4th March.